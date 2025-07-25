Sarah E. Hamblin’s New Book, "Zola Athen," is a Riveting Fantasy Novel That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Choose to Accept Her Fate or Allow Her World to be Destroyed
Hyrum, UT, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sarah E. Hamblin, who lives in Utah with her husband, their children, and animals, has completed her most recent book, “Zola Athen”: a gripping tale of a young woman who is gifted incredible magic that she must use to defend her home and loved ones from a dangerous sorcerer who wishes to rule the world.
“The empress long ago has been defeated, leaving the empire in the hands of the Dark Sorcerer Notegma. Now only two islands remain free from his clutches,” writes Hamblin. “The dark sorcerer seeks full power and for the person foretold to defeat him. He doesn’t yet know who this person is but senses he is getting close. On one of the free islands, Zola Athen lives peacefully, unaware of the danger that lies in her future. Trained by her mother to be a warrior, she seeks a normal life.
“But when the ancient power is unexpectedly bestowed upon her, it sends her running into her new reality. Now with her home island under threat and those she loves fighting for their lives, she struggles to use her newfound magic. Her world is crashing down around her, leaving her feeling helpless and afraid. Even with the support of her family and friends, will she choose to follow her own path or find the courage and confidence to face the fate that calls to her?”
Published by Fulton Books, Sarah E. Hamblin’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Zola’s journey to either accept her destiny or run from her responsibilities, leaving those she loves defenseless to Notegma’s attacks.
Expertly paced and full of thrilling world building, “Zola Athen” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, making it a must-read for fans of the fantasy adventure genre.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Zola Athen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
