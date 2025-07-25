Author Constance A. Randolph’s New Book, "Miles of Smiles: Best Rescue Boy Ever," Follows a Loving Dog’s Journey from Neglect to Finding His Forever Home
Recent release “Miles of Smiles: Best Rescue Boy Ever” from Covenant Books author Constance A. Randolph is a charming story that centers around Miles, a West Highland Terrier whose life of abandonment and hunger changes forever when he is finally adopted by his new family who shower him with love and affection.
Bluffton, SC, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Constance A. Randolph, who lives in Jasper County, South Carolina, with her husband and is enjoying her retirement after a career of forty years in healthcare, has completed her new book, “Miles of Smiles: Best Rescue Boy Ever”: a riveting story of a dog named Miles who is rescued from his life of loneliness and neglect.
“‘Miles of Smiles, Best Rescue Boy Ever’ is the true story of a beloved West Highland Terrier’s journey from neglect, hunger, and loneliness to more happiness than he could have imagined,” writes Randolph. “That trip taught him how hope, trust, and love can change everything—even for humans.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Constance A. Randolph’s new book is shared with the author’s hope that young readers who read Miles’s story will develop an appreciation for dogs that need a second chance and will learn how much joy these grateful dogs can bring to their lives.
Readers can purchase “Miles of Smiles: Best Rescue Boy Ever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
