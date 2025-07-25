Author Constance A. Randolph’s New Book, "Miles of Smiles: Best Rescue Boy Ever," Follows a Loving Dog’s Journey from Neglect to Finding His Forever Home

Recent release “Miles of Smiles: Best Rescue Boy Ever” from Covenant Books author Constance A. Randolph is a charming story that centers around Miles, a West Highland Terrier whose life of abandonment and hunger changes forever when he is finally adopted by his new family who shower him with love and affection.