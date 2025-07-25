Author Bre'Onna Suggs’s New Book, "Redeemed and Renewed: Finding Faith at Jesus's Table," is a Powerful Look at All That is Possible When One Embraces the Lord

Recent release “Redeemed and Renewed: Finding Faith at Jesus's Table” from Covenant Books author Bre'Onna Suggs is a compelling and thought-provoking discussion that explores the incredible redemption and renewal that can be found through developing one’s faith and opening themselves up to Christ and his teachings.