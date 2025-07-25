Author Bre'Onna Suggs’s New Book, "Redeemed and Renewed: Finding Faith at Jesus's Table," is a Powerful Look at All That is Possible When One Embraces the Lord
Recent release “Redeemed and Renewed: Finding Faith at Jesus's Table” from Covenant Books author Bre'Onna Suggs is a compelling and thought-provoking discussion that explores the incredible redemption and renewal that can be found through developing one’s faith and opening themselves up to Christ and his teachings.
Iowa, LA, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bre'Onna Suggs, a Southern belle from Louisiana who has a passion for writing and storytelling, has completed her new book, “Redeemed and Renewed: Finding Faith at Jesus's Table”: a powerful look at the healing and redemption achieved through forging a lasting relationship with Christ.
“In ‘Redeemed and Renewed: Finding Faith at Jesus’s Table,’ explore the power of faith and love through personal stories and teachings,” writes Suggs. “This book offers a fresh perspective on spirituality and the journey of redemption.
“No matter where you are in your faith, be inspired—you are never too broken to be renewed by Jesus’s grace. Let go of past mistakes, embrace a new beginning, and find peace in the presence of a compassionate Savior.
“Experience the blessings of faith, hope, and love as you journey toward a life redeemed and renewed.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bre'Onna Suggs’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to re-center their lives around the Lord and embrace the healing and hope that can be found in Christ. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Redeemed and Renewed” is a valuable resource that can be utilized in both individual and group settings for those who are ready to continue on their journey of faith.
Readers can purchase “Redeemed and Renewed: Finding Faith at Jesus's Table” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“In ‘Redeemed and Renewed: Finding Faith at Jesus’s Table,’ explore the power of faith and love through personal stories and teachings,” writes Suggs. “This book offers a fresh perspective on spirituality and the journey of redemption.
“No matter where you are in your faith, be inspired—you are never too broken to be renewed by Jesus’s grace. Let go of past mistakes, embrace a new beginning, and find peace in the presence of a compassionate Savior.
“Experience the blessings of faith, hope, and love as you journey toward a life redeemed and renewed.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bre'Onna Suggs’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to re-center their lives around the Lord and embrace the healing and hope that can be found in Christ. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Redeemed and Renewed” is a valuable resource that can be utilized in both individual and group settings for those who are ready to continue on their journey of faith.
Readers can purchase “Redeemed and Renewed: Finding Faith at Jesus's Table” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories