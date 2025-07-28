Author Felena Finley’s New Book, "Courage: The Ready Force Concealed," is a Powerful Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey Through Adversity to Find Success
Recent release “Courage: The Ready Force Concealed” from Page Publishing author Felena Finley is a compelling and heartfelt novel that centers around Peter Newman, a man who, through intense disappointment and adversity in his life, is forced to rebuild himself completely. Through this process, Peter rediscovers what courage is, and the incredible impact it can have on an individual.
Frisco, TX, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Felena Finley, a registered nurse who has practiced nursing for over twenty-five years and currently resides in Texas with her family, has completed her new book, “Courage: The Ready Force Concealed”: a poignant and engaging novel that centers around one man’s journey through the stages of rebuilding his life after everything seemingly falls apart, leading to him gaining a newfound appreciation for life and the courage to continue on.
A graduate of the University of Rochester School of Nursing in Rochester, New York, author Felena Finley works in a trauma unit and enjoys seeing the progress of patients. It’s always a pleasure seeing patients recover medically. In addition, it is even more beautiful to see them regroup and gain full equilibrium emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. That is why holistic well-being, inspirational writings, or any tool of encouragement is of utmost importance to her.
“‘Courage: The Ready Force Concealed’ is a short allegory of a man’s journey through a period of intense discouragement, climbing out of it, learning lessons, and rebuilding his life,” writes Finley. “The reader is transported quickly but very smoothly through the phases of misfortune, darkness, the fall, hope, making peace, lessons, and building roads that could assist us in our daily living. In this short book, we see the main character, Pete Newman, travel through various stages at an accelerated pace and finally obtain the knowledge of what ‘courage’ needs, and what ‘courage’ is. Courage is a force that needs a friend. Courage is to continue. The core message of the book is inspirational and may serve as a tool to many who are discouraged today.”
Published by Page Publishing, Felena Finley’s stirring tale is inspired by the author’s desire to create a short allegory that displays mankind’s journey to overcome life’s struggles, revealing that there is always hope for a brighter tomorrow, no matter the circumstances. Deeply insightful and character-driven, “Courage: The Ready Force Concealed” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Courage: The Ready Force Concealed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
