Author Felena Finley’s New Book, "Courage: The Ready Force Concealed," is a Powerful Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey Through Adversity to Find Success

Recent release “Courage: The Ready Force Concealed” from Page Publishing author Felena Finley is a compelling and heartfelt novel that centers around Peter Newman, a man who, through intense disappointment and adversity in his life, is forced to rebuild himself completely. Through this process, Peter rediscovers what courage is, and the incredible impact it can have on an individual.