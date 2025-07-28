Author Christine Kramer’s New Book, "Small Tales from a Big War," is a Collection of Stories from the Author’s Childhood Living in Germany During and After World War II
Recent release “Small Tales from a Big War: A collection of memories by a child in and after WWII” from Page Publishing author Christine Kramer explores the author’s upbringing in Germany during World War II and her move from Soviet-occupied Germany to the American zone. With each story, Kramer recounts the war’s lifelong impact on German civilians, and the memories that stay with her to this day.
New York, NY, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christine Kramer, a native of Germany who immigrated to America, where she worked in aerospace and for the board of a major art museum for thirty-five years, has completed her new book “Small Tales from a Big War: A collection of memories by a child in and after WWII”: a gripping and historical account of life in Germany during the Second World War, recounting the author’s experiences as a young girl living in Soviet-occupied Germany.
“Small in volume, each of these seven tales paints its own picture,” writes Kramer. “One leads the reader into a German air-raid shelter and through chaos to survival. Another deals with this girl of four, timid by nature, waiting for her father’s return after another bombing at the end of World War II. The third glimpse into life at that time touches on the plight of a Polish woman bound to walk back to her homeland. In a further episode, a Russian soldier crosses our path and leaves a word of reconciliation between two people formerly declared enemies. ‘First Hanukkah,’ now after the war, also conveys how goodwill, in a seemingly small way, can make a difference. There, simple dialogue between the girl and her mother reflects some of the history of that period. We later accompany them into their first tiny abode after homelessness, with postwar life now promising.
“The last tale, ‘Crossings,’ recaptures events right after this big war, as they impacted the child’s and her mother’s lives. It includes their final escape from the Soviet-occupied part of Germany to the coveted American zone.
“What is remembered here is but an example of what (if not worse) is thrown on uncounted civilians because of war—on whichever side. For the little girl in these stories, the happenings had a lifelong impact. But apart from hardships, the incidents of human understanding had taught her more and proved of deeper worth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christine Kramer’s stirring tale is shared with the author’s hope that this random collection of memories may illustrate the impact of such fateful events on a child’s mind—events that should not be part of any childhood anywhere in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Small Tales from a Big War: A collection of memories by a child in and after WWII" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
