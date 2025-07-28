Author Ray Lee’s New Book, "Quantum States," is a Thought-Provoking Science Fiction Novel That Follows a New Organization’s Impact on the World
Recent release “Quantum States” from Page Publishing author Ray Lee is a dramatic work of science fiction based on an imaginative mixture of real-world facts and reasoned scientific and religious speculation.
New York, NY, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ray Lee, a Harvard-educated retired business executive, has completed his new book, “Quantum States”: a fascinating sci-fi drama that encourages readers to consider the age old questions about the meaning of life.
Set over the past decade of the present day a new philanthropic and scientific organization, called the Quantum Forum, groundbreaking achievements —some call them miraculous while others think they are blasphemous—that have literally changed the whole world. Changes unlike any in human history. This compelling, uniquely told story culminates with humankind facing an existential threat of its own making. It may inspire a reevaluation of one’s fundamental beliefs and perhaps even require one to contemplate, for the first time or perhaps again, at least three ancient questions.
Lee writes, “All around him in the National Mall was a scene of apocalyptic carnage. Religious reasons had led people here. Scientific reasons led them here too. There seemed to be no philosophical distinctions, however, among those unfortunates never going home again and those who were. It seemed the distinction really didn’t matter to the outcome for most who were there. So why did it really matter who was right?”
He continues, “Who was Crucis? Where or even when did he really come from? Dillon was there when they got him. How could there be a god if Crucis was who he seemed to be? How could there not be a god if a being like Crucis existed? Or was it really quite easy to explain who or what Crucis was?”
Published by Page Publishing, Ray Lee’s memorable tale considers questions such as, “Are science and religion really that different?” ”Why are we here anyway?” “Are we alone in the universe?”
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Quantum States" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
