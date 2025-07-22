Farm Supply Company CEO Michael J. Mendes Announce Appointment of Wettlaufer as New CFO
San Luis Obispo, CA, July 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Farm Supply Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Debbie Wettlaufer as its new Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned leader with extensive experience in accounting, finance and operational strategy, Wettlaufer brings more than two decades of experience driving growth and financial excellence.
Her career began with global accounting firms KPMG and Arthur Andersen, and she has since held senior leadership positions including CFO of Glenn Burdette and French Hospital Medical Center, where she served for over a decade.
Michael J. Mendes, CEO of Farm Supply Company noted “Debbie brings exceptional skills in the areas of finance and accounting and demonstrated strong leadership skills in her prior roles. She has valuable experience in helping companies grow and increase profitability. As our business grows and evolves, Debbie brings a broad skill set well suited for our future.”
A graduate of California State University, Sonoma, Wettlaufer has built a distinguished career not only in finance but also in service to the community. She currently serves on the boards of Lumina Alliance and Pacific Central Coast Health Centers. A resident of the California Central Coast for over the past 20 years, Debbie and her family live in San Luis Obispo.
Farm Supply Company partnered with Boyden on this recruitment, led by Russ Silvestri, Managing Partner with Boyden United States. Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, specializing across industries and functions to deliver top-tier talent and leadership solutions globally.
About Farm Supply Company
Established in 1950, Farm Supply Company is dedicated to serving the farm, home and ranch needs of California's Central Coast. With locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and Buellton, Farm Supply offers a wide range of products, including irrigation, pet supplies, equine, livestock and lawn & garden.
For more information, visit: farmsupplycompany.com
Her career began with global accounting firms KPMG and Arthur Andersen, and she has since held senior leadership positions including CFO of Glenn Burdette and French Hospital Medical Center, where she served for over a decade.
Michael J. Mendes, CEO of Farm Supply Company noted “Debbie brings exceptional skills in the areas of finance and accounting and demonstrated strong leadership skills in her prior roles. She has valuable experience in helping companies grow and increase profitability. As our business grows and evolves, Debbie brings a broad skill set well suited for our future.”
A graduate of California State University, Sonoma, Wettlaufer has built a distinguished career not only in finance but also in service to the community. She currently serves on the boards of Lumina Alliance and Pacific Central Coast Health Centers. A resident of the California Central Coast for over the past 20 years, Debbie and her family live in San Luis Obispo.
Farm Supply Company partnered with Boyden on this recruitment, led by Russ Silvestri, Managing Partner with Boyden United States. Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, specializing across industries and functions to deliver top-tier talent and leadership solutions globally.
About Farm Supply Company
Established in 1950, Farm Supply Company is dedicated to serving the farm, home and ranch needs of California's Central Coast. With locations in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and Buellton, Farm Supply offers a wide range of products, including irrigation, pet supplies, equine, livestock and lawn & garden.
For more information, visit: farmsupplycompany.com
Contact
Farm Supply CompanyContact
Vicki Federico
805-540-6108
farmsupplycompany.com
Vicki Federico
805-540-6108
farmsupplycompany.com
Categories