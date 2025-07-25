WYSIWYG Marketing Welcomes Back Rania Hanson as Senior Leader to Drive Growth and Team Excellence in the Industrial Marketing Sector
WYSIWYG Marketing proudly announces the return of Rania Hanson as a senior leader, where she will lead business development and a growing team of marketing professionals focused on the industrial sector. Her return marks a strategic move to drive continued growth, especially as WYSIWYG’s proprietary CoreContent CMS and ROI-focused services continue to outperform legacy platforms offering manufacturers a more effective digital marketing solution.
Kansas City, MO, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WYSIWYG Marketing, a premier full-service digital marketing agency known for its deep expertise in the industrial manufacturing marketing space, proudly announces the return of Rania Hanson to its leadership team. After a meaningful sabbatical to focus on family and explore new professional avenues, Rania returns to WYSIWYG Marketing with renewed energy, an expanded vision, and a mission to elevate both client relationships and team performance.
A familiar and trusted force within the industrial B2B marketing landscape, Rania previously served as WYSIWYG’s Director of Business Development. During her tenure, she was instrumental in forging long-term client partnerships and establishing WYSIWYG’s presence as a results-driven, transparent agency—especially among manufacturers seeking high-impact web development and lead-generation solutions.
Now rejoining the WYSIWYG family in a greater leadership capacity, Rania will not only resume her role as a key business development catalyst but will also lead a team of marketing professionals. Her strategic insight, client-first approach, and passion for the industrial sector position her to spearhead initiatives that will further WYSIWYG’s mission of delivering ROI-focused digital solutions tailored to complex industrial markets.
“Coming back to WYSIWYG felt like coming home,” said Rania Hanson. “This company’s commitment to integrity, long-term client success, and transformative marketing for industrial brands aligns perfectly with where I want to be and the kind of leader I want to be. I’m excited to help scale what we’ve already built and grow with a new generation of talent.”
WYSIWYG’s unique advantage lies not just in its people but in its proprietary technology. The agency’s CoreContent Content Management System™ platform is a custom-built content management system engineered specifically for industrial clients. Unlike cookie-cutter, open-source systems, CoreContent empowers users with SEO-optimized architecture, customizable features, and the flexibility to evolve with the digital ecosystem.
“Having our own custom-built CoreContent enables us to make evolutionary modifications to adhere to many of Google’s constantly changing algorithms,” said Ryan Jennings, Founder and CEO of WYSIWYG Marketing. “This allows us to stay ahead of most static and other open-source platforms, which gives our clients a lasting competitive edge in digital performance.”
Jennings also commented on Rania’s return:
“Rania has always been a cornerstone of our growth in the industrial space. Her return is more than a homecoming—it’s a bold step forward. We’re thrilled to have her leading both client-facing strategies and internal development as we continue evolving in a competitive digital landscape.”
Positioning for Growth and Market Disruption
Rania’s return signals more than a strategic hire—it forecasts stable, scalable growth for WYSIWYG Marketing as it continues to disrupt the industrial digital space. With a surge of interest from manufacturers looking to leave underperforming platforms and other web solutions, WYSIWYG stands out as a Industrial Website Marketing proven alternative.
Many industrial business owners express frustration with outdated websites, opaque marketing tactics, and rising monthly spend with limited return. WYSIWYG addresses these gaps head-on, offering personalized service, transparent performance tracking, and tangible ROI. With Rania back in the driver’s seat on business development and team leadership, WYSIWYG is poised to accelerate its momentum and deliver a better path forward for industrial brands seeking smarter digital investments.
About WYSIWYG Marketing
WYSIWYG Marketing is a digital marketing agency built for industrial manufacturers. With a foundation in web design, development, SEO, and lead generation, WYSIWYG helps American-made brands modernize their digital presence, drive qualified leads, and dominate in niche B2B sectors. Their proprietary CoreContent CMS platform is optimized for industrial SEO, conversion tracking, and easy content control—giving clients a long-term digital advantage that evolves with algorithm changes and industry forecasting.
