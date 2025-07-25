WYSIWYG Marketing Welcomes Back Rania Hanson as Senior Leader to Drive Growth and Team Excellence in the Industrial Marketing Sector

WYSIWYG Marketing proudly announces the return of Rania Hanson as a senior leader, where she will lead business development and a growing team of marketing professionals focused on the industrial sector. Her return marks a strategic move to drive continued growth, especially as WYSIWYG’s proprietary CoreContent CMS and ROI-focused services continue to outperform legacy platforms offering manufacturers a more effective digital marketing solution.