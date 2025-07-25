Author Linda Brunn’s New Book, "Trips and Journeys," is a Collection of Short Stories Inspired by Various Experiences and Individuals from the Author’s Life

Recent release “Trips and Journeys” from Page Publishing author Linda Brunn is a heartfelt assortment of short stories inspired by the author’s life that each revolve around individuals who have impacted her along the way. From stories of a high school reunion to a Yorkshire terrier that changed her family’s life, “Trips and Journeys” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.