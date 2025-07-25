Author Linda Brunn’s New Book, "Trips and Journeys," is a Collection of Short Stories Inspired by Various Experiences and Individuals from the Author’s Life
Recent release “Trips and Journeys” from Page Publishing author Linda Brunn is a heartfelt assortment of short stories inspired by the author’s life that each revolve around individuals who have impacted her along the way. From stories of a high school reunion to a Yorkshire terrier that changed her family’s life, “Trips and Journeys” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Golden, CO, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda Brunn, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who graduated from the University of Colorado and worked as a teacher for more than forty years, has completed her new book, “Trips and Journeys”: a stirring collection of short stories that draws from the author’s lived experiences to deliver a beautiful series of special moments and life lessons.
In her first story, “Guilt Trip,” two high school juniors’ plan to have fun and raise hell in the ‘60s leads them into conflict with the new principal and ultimately leads to the deaths of four people. Forty years later, Andy Miller, a successful, philanthropic attorney, has devoted his life to atoning for his youthful mistakes. When he receives an invitation to his 40th High School Reunion, does he dare go back and face his past?
“The Journey” follows a young woman and her mother as they set out on a train trip to her father’s funeral because of her mother’s fear of flying. Through their trip, family history is revealed, alongside secrets, laughter, tears, courage, and triumph in the journey of life.
The story of “Missy” centers around a young woman born to an alcoholic drug addict and faced unrelenting mistreatment and torment by all those around her. From being raised by uncaring foster parents, to being subjected to ritual abuse at school, married to a drug dealer and child molester, and being abused by her beloved son, Missy comes to expect the worst from life, and she gets it.
In the true story of “Sugar,” the author recounts how her five-pound Yorkshire terrier, Sugar Brunn, brought her so much joy and taught her many lessons. Sugar never knew she was tiny, and she never gave up. She never knew that it was anything special to constantly escape the jaws of death. Like the proverbial cat, she truly lived nine lives.
Finally, the story of “Israel” recounts how the author found out on Thanksgiving that her friend Israel was dead. It was so hard to believe. How could someone so full of life be dead? And yet there were things to be thankful for, including the fact that she had gotten to know him and the six years he enriched her life. Israel was outrageous, crazy, and exasperating, but he was also friendly, loving, and generous. He had more chutzpah than anyone the author had ever known, but he also had more charisma.
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Brunn’s engaging series is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life, delivering an emotionally candid and heartfelt collection that will keep the pages turning and leave a lasting impact long after the final tale.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Trips and Journeys” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
