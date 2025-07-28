FashionSonder Jewelry 7th Anniversary Exhibition Opens at Starlight Art Museum
August 1–31, free admission to the public: ten best-selling masterpieces and never-before-seen rarities displayed together for the first time.
Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- To mark its seventh anniversary, FashionSonder Jewelry will present the "Sea of Stars, Light of Dreams" jewelry art exhibition at the landmark Starlight Art Museum from August 1 to August 31, 2025. Admission will be free to the public, with no tickets or reservations required.
Exhibition Highlights Include:
1. Classic Collection Retrospective: The exhibition will assemble FashionSonder's top-ten globally best-selling collections from the past six years in one hall. These include:
The 2023 market sensation "Dawn Dew" pear-shaped diamond solitaire ring,
The record-setting 2022 "Galaxy Shard" necklace,
And the 2020 "Eternal Heart" ruby bracelet, with over 12,000 pieces sold worldwide.
Original design sketches and first prototypes will be displayed alongside each finished piece, revealing the complete journey from inspiration to final jewel.
2. Global Debut of Unreleased Treasures: Five never-before-sold "concept-grade" jewelry creations will be publicly exhibited for the first time:
The "Aurora Wings" brooch, featuring 0.1 mm titanium feathers set with 48 gradient Paraíba tourmalines.
The "Moonlit Ripple" earrings, utilizing micro-magnetic suspension technology allowing the center stone to sway gently like moonlight on water.
Following the exhibition, these pieces will return to the company's vault and will not be available for purchase.
3. Immersive Star-Dome Theater: The museum's 8K planetarium dome will project real-time seasonal galaxy imagery. Fiber-optic floor panels will synchronize with the jewels' fire, creating a sparkling effect with every step.
4. Live Artisan Workshop Demonstrations: Daily at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM, FashionSonder master craftspeople will demonstrate patented techniques "Star-Trail Micro-Pavé" and "Aurora Cold Enamel." Visitors can observe tools up close, try on unfinished pieces, and experience the pulse of centuries-old craftsmanship.
5. Philanthropic Initiative: A "Star Wish" donation box within the exhibition hall will accept voluntary contributions. All proceeds will fund mobile science laboratories for schools in remote areas. Each weekend, the first 100 children entering the exhibition will receive a complimentary "Junior Jewelry Designer" kit to craft their own star badge.
Visitor Information:
Dates: August 1 (Friday) – August 31 (Sunday), 2025
Hours: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Last entry at 8:30 PM)
Venue: Starlight Art Museum
Admission: Free (Groups of 20 or more may pre-book guided tours via email)
Executive Statement:
John Lee, Exhibition Director, FashionSonder Jewelry, stated: "Seven years ago, FashionSonder promised to transform jewelry into personal starlight. Today, we move the showcase beneath the sky itself, sharing both our proudest achievements and our unrealized dreams, because the realm of beauty should know no boundaries."
Media Contact:
Brand PR Department | https://www.fashionsonder.com
Andy Bruce
+86 15920392796
https://www.fashionsonder.com
