Wellgreen to Showcase Natural Functional Ingredients for Pet Nutrition at Pet Fair Asia 2025
Wellgreen will showcase natural functional pet ingredients—including Yucca Extract Powder and Organic Fruit Powders—at Pet Fair Asia 2025 (Booth W6S17), highlighting its customized solutions for gut health, immunity, and clean-label nutrition.
Los Angeles, CA, July 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As global demand rises for natural and effective pet nutrition, Wellgreen, a leading botanical ingredient supplier, is set to present its latest innovations at Pet Fair Asia 2025, held from August 20–22 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). Visitors can find Wellgreen at booth W6S17, where the company will spotlight its premium Yucca Extract Powder, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Powder, and a growing portfolio of organic fruit powders tailored for pet applications.
Wellgreen’s botanical solutions support key areas in pet health, including digestion, immunity, and vitality. The company’s flagship Yucca Extract Powder is particularly valued in pet feed for its natural ammonia-reducing and gut-supporting properties. Meanwhile, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Powder offers natural detoxification support and palatability enhancement.
A highlight this year is Wellgreen’s organic fruit powders, including strawberry, blueberry, and banana—offering pet brands a clean-label, nutrient-dense option for functional treats and supplements.
“We focus on more than ingredients—we deliver customized solutions backed by strict quality control and innovation,” said a Wellgreen spokesperson. “We’re excited to connect with partners who share our values of Natural · Innovation · Nutrition · Efficacy · Health.”
With GMP-compliant manufacturing and global certifications, Wellgreen continues to evolve as a trusted formulation partner in the pet nutrition space.
To schedule a meeting during Pet Fair Asia, contact us at Wellgreenherb.
