Viollis Group International Announces Launch of Secure Video Conferencing Platform "HERCULES"

Viollis Group International announces the launch of HERCULES, a secure video conferencing platform designed for professionals handling sensitive communications. HERCULES uses private, client-dedicated servers, strict access controls, and 24/7 monitoring. With no AI, recording, or data analysis, it offers a high level of privacy and control. Built as a virtual SCIF, HERCULES addresses growing concerns around confidentiality in remote communication.