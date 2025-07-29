Author Thomas Rue’s New Book, "Balisong," Follows a Man Who Finds Himself Flush with Cash and a Beautiful Woman in His Life, Only for This Dream to Turn Into a Nightmare

Recent release “Balisong” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Rue is a gripping novel that centers around a man who not only discovers a briefcase full of cash but suddenly attracts the attention of a beautiful, alluring woman. However, these perfect circumstances soon turn sour as he discovers they both have dangerous, criminal strings attached.