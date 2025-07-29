Author Thomas Rue’s New Book, "Balisong," Follows a Man Who Finds Himself Flush with Cash and a Beautiful Woman in His Life, Only for This Dream to Turn Into a Nightmare
Recent release “Balisong” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Rue is a gripping novel that centers around a man who not only discovers a briefcase full of cash but suddenly attracts the attention of a beautiful, alluring woman. However, these perfect circumstances soon turn sour as he discovers they both have dangerous, criminal strings attached.
Clinton, MT, July 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Rue has completed his new book, “Balisong”: a compelling tale that follows a man who finds his life turned upside down when he comes into possession of a briefcase full of cash and the attention of a beautiful woman, only to discover the dangerous criminals that he has also attracted in the process.
Born in 1940 and raised on a small dairy farm, author Thomas Rue graduated from high school at age sixteen and was appointed to the United States Naval Academy by President Eisenhower. With some additional training, he became a carrier fighter pilot and fought in Vietnam in 1966. With his service obligations fulfilled, he became a broker for Merrill Lynch and, in quick succession, became a real estate investor for his own account. The author is still active, and lives in Montana, where he walks in the hills with his dog every day.
“I believe that most of you would feel that an older bachelor coming into possession of a briefcase packed with Benjamins and then, in quick succession, meeting a beautiful alluring woman would believe that to be a dream come true,” writes Thomas. “It could be, but what if it turned out to be fatal? Is Mr. Nice Guy prepared to deal with hardened criminals on their terms and maybe even prevail?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas Rue’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic, suspense-fueled ride. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Balisong” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Balisong” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
