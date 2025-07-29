Author Linda Ewell’s New Book, "The Girl Who Loves Bananas," Follows a Young Girl Who Goes to the Supermarket with Her Mother and Gets Into All Sorts of Messes
Recent release “The Girl Who Loves Bananas” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda Ewell is a charming tale that centers around Emily, who heads with her mother to the grocery store, where she learns all about bananas and ends up making a bit of a mess. Later, Emily spends time with her friends, and gets into even more hijinks.
Montrose, MI, July 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda Ewell, a loving wife and grandmother who enjoys writing, reading, walking, bike riding, and traveling, has completed her new book, “The Girl Who Loves Bananas”: a heartfelt story of a young girl who has a day full of wacky adventures with her mother at the grocery store.
“Silly things happen to Emily while learning grocery shopping with her mother,” writes Ewell. “She loves her bananas—‘Ewee! Sticky banana fingers!’ Discover the many silly things that happen to Emily in the store and what Emily and her friend Kara do with ice cream.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Linda Ewell’s engaging tale is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Emily’s fun-filled day, inspiring them to remain goofy and curious about the world, just like Emily.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Girl Who Loves Bananas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
