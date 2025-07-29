Author Linda Ewell’s New Book, "The Girl Who Loves Bananas," Follows a Young Girl Who Goes to the Supermarket with Her Mother and Gets Into All Sorts of Messes

Recent release “The Girl Who Loves Bananas” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda Ewell is a charming tale that centers around Emily, who heads with her mother to the grocery store, where she learns all about bananas and ends up making a bit of a mess. Later, Emily spends time with her friends, and gets into even more hijinks.