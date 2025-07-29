Author Kimberly Brown’s New Book, "Timmy the Taxi," Follows a Taxi Who Must Undergo Treatment in Order to Fight a Disease, and All Those Who Helped Him Along the Way

Recent release “Timmy the Taxi” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kimberly Brown is a charming story that centers around Timmy, a taxi who discovers he has developed rust and must undergo treatment to remove it. Despite being scared, Timmy faces his battle with courage alongside the help of his loved ones and his team of medical professionals.