Author Kimberly Brown’s New Book, "Timmy the Taxi," Follows a Taxi Who Must Undergo Treatment in Order to Fight a Disease, and All Those Who Helped Him Along the Way
Recent release “Timmy the Taxi” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kimberly Brown is a charming story that centers around Timmy, a taxi who discovers he has developed rust and must undergo treatment to remove it. Despite being scared, Timmy faces his battle with courage alongside the help of his loved ones and his team of medical professionals.
Downy, CA, July 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Brown, who previously worked in the hospitality industry in Los Angeles and Las Vegas and now enjoys spending time with her family in Southern California, has completed her new book, “Timmy the Taxi”: a captivating tale of a taxi who, with the help of his loved ones and medical team, bravely battles a case of rust.
“‘Timmy the Taxi’ is a young taxi that loves playing with his friends and creating wondrous adventures through their imagination and driving exploits,” writes Brown. “One day, not feeling well, he goes to the mechanic and has developed rust. This is his brave journey in battling through his disease and the incredible professionals that assisted him on his journey to recovery.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kimberly Brown’s heartfelt tale is partly inspired by the author’s own experiences in battling a benign brain tumor, as well as a young girl she met during treatment who was facing her own cancer journey with a brave and positive outlook. With colorful artwork and a beautiful message about resilience, “Timmy the Taxi” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to never give up hope in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Timmy the Taxi” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
