Deswandhy Agusman’s New Book, "From Jakarta to Wall Street," Documents the Trials and Triumphs of the Author’s Family as They Moved from Indonesia to America
New York, NY, July 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Deswandhy Agusman, a loving father as well as an activist, an investment banker, and a former high-ranking government official of Indonesia, who holds a degree in civil engineering from the Bandung Institute of Technology, Indonesia, and an MBA in finance from the University of Denver, Colorado, USA, has completed his most recent book, “From Jakarta to Wall Street”: a compelling memoir that follows the author and their family as they navigate the challenges they face in both living in Indonesia and later immigrating to America.
“‘From Jakarta to Wall Street’ chronicles the journey of an Indonesian family,” writes Agusman. “It narrates the experiences of a traditional Indonesian family navigating the daughters’ teenage years in Indonesia, boarding school in Massachusetts, college years at NYU and Georgetown, and starting their careers on Wall Street. The central focus of this narrative is a ten-year period spanning from 2012 to 2022. The journey is filled with both triumphs and challenges. With an understanding of the risks involved, the family encountered moments of steadfast adaptability, health issues, and emotional struggles.”
Published by Fulton Books, Deswandhy Agusman’s book is based on a collection of notes the author kept throughout his family’s journey and will captivate readers as they witness a deeply personal account of chasing after the elusive American dream.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “From Jakarta to Wall Street” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
