Theresa Armstead Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 and Top Leader in Beauty Industry by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognize
New Iberia, LA, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Theresa Armstead of New Iberia, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 and as a top leader in the beauty industry by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding leadership, mentorship, and achievements in the field of beauty. Dr. Armstead is featured in the summer issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dr. Theresa Armstead
A highly respected hair stylist, colorist, and mentor, Dr. Armstead’s journey in the beauty industry has been defined by her tenacity and dedication. Not initially setting out to pursue a career as a hair stylist, her determination to learn and grow led her to discover her passion for hair, which has opened doors to meaningful relationships and professional opportunities across the global beauty industry.
Dr. Armstead served as president of the Louisiana State Beauticians & Barbers Association Inc., 2016-2025. Under her leadership, the organization has been recognized by the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology as an approved provider of CEU’s for all licensed beauty instructors in Louisiana. LSBBA, Inc., an educational institute under the National Beauty Culturists League Inc., is committed to advancing the professional development of beauty professionals nationally. It is vital in keeping their profession regulated and licensed globally.
Within the National Beauty Culturists League Inc., Dr. Armstead is part of the administrative team as the 2nd V.P., and an instructor teaching business classes. Actively involved in the affiliated national sorority, serving as the 2nd Anti-Basileus of Theta Nu Sigma National Professional Hair Sorority.
Dr. Armstead organized hair services to be provided for the families of Hurricane Katrina after relocating to her city, inviting other salons to participate and beauty supply companies to donate supplies. Her efforts and leadership have been acknowledged over the years: in 2008, crowned Queen at the (LSBBA, Inc.), Theta Nu Sigma Sorority Coronation Ball. She was honored to be featured in the popular magazine, “Urban Call,” by Mr. Lafayette Jones in 2020. In 2021, she was named Woman of the Year by the CHI Chapter’s Theta Nu Sigma Sorority, and in 2024, she was recognized as a Sped Professional Honoree by Kingdom Tied Association.
A recipient of various degrees, she holds B.A. in Business Management from the University of Phoenix, M.Ed. in SPed from Concordia University (2016) and a D.P.C., of Cosmetology from the Institute of Cosmetology, (NBCL, Inc., 2006) accredited through Dillard Univ., of New Orleans, LA.
She is the proud parent of one son, Tye Armstead, who is married to Shania C. Armstead. Her grandbabies are truly a gift. The support of her family, siblings and her parents – Joseph and Hilda Evans is greatly appreciated.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all social classes and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dr. Theresa Armstead
A highly respected hair stylist, colorist, and mentor, Dr. Armstead’s journey in the beauty industry has been defined by her tenacity and dedication. Not initially setting out to pursue a career as a hair stylist, her determination to learn and grow led her to discover her passion for hair, which has opened doors to meaningful relationships and professional opportunities across the global beauty industry.
Dr. Armstead served as president of the Louisiana State Beauticians & Barbers Association Inc., 2016-2025. Under her leadership, the organization has been recognized by the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology as an approved provider of CEU’s for all licensed beauty instructors in Louisiana. LSBBA, Inc., an educational institute under the National Beauty Culturists League Inc., is committed to advancing the professional development of beauty professionals nationally. It is vital in keeping their profession regulated and licensed globally.
Within the National Beauty Culturists League Inc., Dr. Armstead is part of the administrative team as the 2nd V.P., and an instructor teaching business classes. Actively involved in the affiliated national sorority, serving as the 2nd Anti-Basileus of Theta Nu Sigma National Professional Hair Sorority.
Dr. Armstead organized hair services to be provided for the families of Hurricane Katrina after relocating to her city, inviting other salons to participate and beauty supply companies to donate supplies. Her efforts and leadership have been acknowledged over the years: in 2008, crowned Queen at the (LSBBA, Inc.), Theta Nu Sigma Sorority Coronation Ball. She was honored to be featured in the popular magazine, “Urban Call,” by Mr. Lafayette Jones in 2020. In 2021, she was named Woman of the Year by the CHI Chapter’s Theta Nu Sigma Sorority, and in 2024, she was recognized as a Sped Professional Honoree by Kingdom Tied Association.
A recipient of various degrees, she holds B.A. in Business Management from the University of Phoenix, M.Ed. in SPed from Concordia University (2016) and a D.P.C., of Cosmetology from the Institute of Cosmetology, (NBCL, Inc., 2006) accredited through Dillard Univ., of New Orleans, LA.
She is the proud parent of one son, Tye Armstead, who is married to Shania C. Armstead. Her grandbabies are truly a gift. The support of her family, siblings and her parents – Joseph and Hilda Evans is greatly appreciated.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all social classes and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories