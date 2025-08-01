LittleLit AI Launches National AI Literacy Program for Children in the U.S.
Vancouver, Canada, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LittleLit AI, a fast-growing AI learning platform built for kids, has announced the launch of its National AI Literacy Program across the United States. The goal is simple but urgent—to help children aged 6 to 14 learn about artificial intelligence in a safe, fun, and practical way.
From homework help and tutoring to creative storytelling and coding, LittleLit already supports thousands of young learners through AI-powered tools. With this new nationwide initiative, the company aims to give every child a chance to understand the technology shaping their future.
“Our mission is to put the power of AI into kids’ hands early, without the risks,” said [Founder/CEO Name], founder of LittleLit AI. “We built this platform for families and teachers who want their children to learn about AI—not from YouTube or random apps, but through something designed just for them.”
What the Program Offers
80+ age-appropriate AI skills in literacy, safety, ethics, and coding
Gamified learning that feels like play, but teaches core concepts
Support for ESL learners and special education needs
Safe and moderated environment, aligned with UNESCO and Common Sense Media guidelines
Who It’s For
Educators can now bring structured AI learning to their classrooms, homeschool groups, or after-school programs. Lesson modules come with built-in tutoring, creative prompts, and real-time progress tracking.
Parents looking to go beyond screen time will find an all-in-one app where kids can write, read, create music, explore STEM, and learn the basics of machine learning—with no ads, no unfiltered content, and no guesswork.
Investors watching the rise of child-focused AI education will see LittleLit’s program as a timely response to a growing global need. With a market-ready platform, strategic curriculum, and strong safety framework, LittleLit is poised to lead the category.
How to Join
The National AI Literacy Program is now live through the LittleLit app, available on web and mobile. Monthly plans start at $5, with school and nonprofit packages available on request.
