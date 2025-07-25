The Tenpenny Collection Represents Buyer in Record-Breaking 2025 Residential Sale in Pinellas County

The Tenpenny Collection represented the buyer in the sale of 105 Cordova Blvd. NE, the highest-priced residential transaction in Pinellas County so far in 2025. The South Florida buyers sought a newer waterfront home on at least half an acre, built to modern flood standards—making this Snell Isle estate the perfect match.