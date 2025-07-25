The Tenpenny Collection Represents Buyer in Record-Breaking 2025 Residential Sale in Pinellas County
The Tenpenny Collection represented the buyer in the sale of 105 Cordova Blvd. NE, the highest-priced residential transaction in Pinellas County so far in 2025. The South Florida buyers sought a newer waterfront home on at least half an acre, built to modern flood standards—making this Snell Isle estate the perfect match.
St. Petersburg, FL, July 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A waterfront estate at 105 Cordova Blvd. NE in the Snell Isle neighborhood has sold for $8.8 million, marking the highest residential sale in Pinellas County to date in 2025, according to local MLS data.
The newly constructed 7,640-square-foot residence was built by Hughes Construction, a Tampa Bay-based builder known for high-end custom homes. Completed in 2025, the property includes five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a four-car garage, an elevator, and an infinity-edge saltwater pool overlooking Snell Isle Harbor. Additional features include a private dock with boat lift, outdoor kitchen, vaulted ceilings, and Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Alfresco appliances.
The home was originally listed by Zach Zehnder of Keller Williams Realty. The buyer was represented by Rachel Sartain Tenpenny, Broker and owner of The Tenpenny Collection, a boutique luxury real estate firm based in St. Petersburg.
“This transaction reflects the continued demand for high-quality, move-in-ready waterfront homes in the Tampa Bay region,” Tenpenny said. “Snell Isle remains one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the area due to its architectural character, walkability, and proximity to downtown.”
The property was initially listed in late 2024 for $12.995 million before closing on June 30, 2025. The final sale price equates to approximately $1,152 per square foot.
About The Tenpenny Collection
Founded in 2023 by Rachel Sartain Tenpenny, The Tenpenny Collection is a locally owned brokerage specializing in luxury residential sales throughout Tampa Bay. Drawing on more than two decades of experience in the local real estate market, Tenpenny established the firm to deliver market expertise, strategic representation, and highly personalized service to discerning buyers and sellers.
Media Contact:
Rachel Sartain Tenpenny
Broker/Owner, The Tenpenny Collection
Rachel@TheTenpennyCollection.com
(727) 742-7939
