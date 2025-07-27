SHUKR Unveils Summer Islamic Clothing Collection for Modern Modest Dressers
SHUKR Islamic Clothing leads the way in faith-conscious fashion with its latest summer collection designed for comfort, modesty, and modern style.
Sheridan, WY, July 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, has officially announced the launch of its new summer collection. Known for its elegant and practical designs, SHUKR continues to offer modest fashion solutions that help Muslim men and women express their faith without compromising on personal style.
Founded in 2001, SHUKR was among the first companies to bring Islamic clothing to a global market with a focus on contemporary Western sensibilities. Today, the brand serves modest dressers around the world with inspirational outfits and style advice, making it a trusted name in ethical, fashion-forward modest wear.
The summer collection includes a wide variety of breathable and lightweight garments tailored for warmer weather. With a thoughtful mix of men’s hats, layering tops, tunics, cardigans, long dresses, abayas, hijabs, skirts, and wide-leg jeans, SHUKR offers pieces that are not only seasonally appropriate but also difficult to find in mainstream fashion outlets. Designed for modesty and versatility, these pieces are perfect for long summer days and breezy evening layering.
“SHUKR’s vision is to provide exceptional Islamic clothing to Muslims living in the modern age,” says Managing Partner Anas Sillwood. “We know it can often be difficult for Muslim women in the West to find a balance between dressing modestly and feeling comfortable.”
Among the standout items in the summer release are SHUKR’s abayas, widely considered a favourite among Muslim women. Known for their simplicity, functionality, and clean, modest design, SHUKR’s abayas pair seamlessly with modern wardrobes, making them ideal for both casual and formal wear in hot climates. With the global demand for modest fashion continuing to grow, SHUKR reinforces its leadership in the market by delivering fresh, seasonal collections that uphold Islamic values while embracing global trends.
SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.
SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrOnline.com
