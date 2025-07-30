Author Joie Michaels’s New Book, "His Name Was Stanley," is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Detective Who Must Track Down a Dangerous Killer on the Loose

Recent release “His Name Was Stanley” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joie Michaels is an enthralling novel that centers around Detective Jules Romig, who finds her world upended when a simple noise complaint in her quiet town turns into a suspense driven manhunt for a killer.