Author Joie Michaels’s New Book, "His Name Was Stanley," is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Detective Who Must Track Down a Dangerous Killer on the Loose
Recent release “His Name Was Stanley” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joie Michaels is an enthralling novel that centers around Detective Jules Romig, who finds her world upended when a simple noise complaint in her quiet town turns into a suspense driven manhunt for a killer.
New York, NY, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joie Michaels, a loving mother and grandmother who lives in central Pennsylvania with her husband, Kevin, has completed her new book, “His Name Was Stanley”: a compelling supernatural crime drama that follows a detective who must track down a murderer on the loose in her formerly quiet small town.
“Detective Jules Romig, a police officer with a few years under her belt, is accustomed to barking dogs, missing grocery carts, and a lovely elderly woman who continuously finds herself locked inside her own bathroom,” writes Michaels. “On this night, Jules is called to an apartment complex to find the unspeakable. An apartment on the second floor is utterly destroyed. The only item not in total ruins is a journal owned by the now missing Stanley. With a journal in hand, Jules finds herself inside her own personal hell when a noise complaint in this quiet small town turns into a chase to catch a killer and a race to save her soul.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Joie Michaels’s riveting novel is sure to keep the pages turning as readers follow Detective Romig on a suspense-fueled quest, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "His Name Was Stanley" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Detective Jules Romig, a police officer with a few years under her belt, is accustomed to barking dogs, missing grocery carts, and a lovely elderly woman who continuously finds herself locked inside her own bathroom,” writes Michaels. “On this night, Jules is called to an apartment complex to find the unspeakable. An apartment on the second floor is utterly destroyed. The only item not in total ruins is a journal owned by the now missing Stanley. With a journal in hand, Jules finds herself inside her own personal hell when a noise complaint in this quiet small town turns into a chase to catch a killer and a race to save her soul.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Joie Michaels’s riveting novel is sure to keep the pages turning as readers follow Detective Romig on a suspense-fueled quest, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "His Name Was Stanley" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories