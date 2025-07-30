Benjie Nall’s Newly Released "26 Days of Christmas" is a Heartfelt and Faith-Based Devotional Designed to Refocus Hearts on the True Meaning of the Holiday Season
“26 Days of Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Benjie Nall is a thoughtful and uplifting work that creatively uses the alphabet to reflect on the story of Jesus’s birth, offering readers a daily dose of inspiration during the holiday season.
New York, NY, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “26 Days of Christmas”: a meaningful and imaginative devotional experience. “26 Days of Christmas” is the creation of published author, Benjie Nall, a lifelong Southerner born in Andalusia, Alabama, has dedicated his life to faith, education, and service. With degrees in Bible, psychology, and physical education—including a master’s in education—he has served as a youth and education minister and director of the Adult Evening Program at Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama. He is also the longtime owner of Clean Concepts, Inc., specializing in HVAC and dryer duct cleaning. A devoted Bible teacher at Vaughn Park Church of Christ, Benjie has taught across all age groups and at institutions like Faulkner University and Nashville Christian. Married to Kim Petrey since 1979, he is a father of four and grandfather of six. After years of writing his own teaching materials, this book marks his first published work.
Nall shares, “The year 2020 was a very tumultuous year for almost everyone in this country. The year was a triple crown of conflict and chaos. The year started with the COVID-19 news that went from not being a threat to us to threatening to shut the whole country down. Then there was the social unrest and rioting stemming from the assertion of systemic racism in law enforcement across the board. Finally, we had the most contentious presidential election in history. Almost the entire country was angry and frustrated, expressing their feelings in various ways. Some of these forms of expression were simply social media posts, while others were violent and unlawful. I was one of those using Facebook as a way to voice my opinions and vent my frustrations. Eventually, I realized that no one really cared what I thought, and I was not changing anyone’s heart or mind. I decided I needed to do something constructive with my energy.
“The holidays were fast approaching, and I thought that this country needed something positive to read to take their attention away from the turmoil going on at the time. I knew that in November we would start hearing about the '25 Days of Christmas,' which would begin December 1 with endless Christmas movies. So I came up with the idea of the 26 Days of Christmas, using the alphabet to tell the story of the birth of Jesus. I posted my thoughts on Facebook in 2020 and was surprised at the amount of positive feedback from readers. I was encouraged to write a book, but I resisted until now to do so. I hope you will find this a beneficial addition to your Christmas literature.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Benjie Nall’s new book is an inspiring and accessible guide to celebrating the true spirit of Christmas through simple, Scripture-rooted reflections.
Consumers can purchase “26 Days of Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “26 Days of Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
