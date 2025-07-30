James Arnold Pitman’s Newly Released “Justice or Injustice? You Decide: An Autobiography” is a Riveting Life Story of Redemption, Resilience, and Faith

“Justice or Injustice? You Decide: An Autobiography” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Arnold Pitman is a gripping memoir that chronicles a journey from a troubled youth to a life transformed by faith, offering readers a thought-provoking reflection on justice, redemption, and purpose.