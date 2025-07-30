James Arnold Pitman’s Newly Released “Justice or Injustice? You Decide: An Autobiography” is a Riveting Life Story of Redemption, Resilience, and Faith
“Justice or Injustice? You Decide: An Autobiography” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Arnold Pitman is a gripping memoir that chronicles a journey from a troubled youth to a life transformed by faith, offering readers a thought-provoking reflection on justice, redemption, and purpose.
Toms River, NJ, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Justice or Injustice? You Decide: An Autobiography,” a compelling personal account of one man’s turbulent past and his ultimate surrender to a life of faith, is the creation of published author, James Arnold Pitman.
James Arnold Pitman shares, “This book is an adventure of the life and growth of a nerdy kid from the streets of Jersey City, New Jersey. Displaced to the deep south of Pensacola, Florida, he struggled as a fish out of water and found himself getting into trouble often in his early years. These years and experiences also taught him about fear and how to overcome it.
“His early beginnings had him leading a gang at sixteen years old and committing robberies and break-ins, followed by his inevitable imprisonment for his crimes in (the Wall) Huntsville, Texas, as well as years of hard labor at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Florida, and Barrow Prison Road Camp, a Cool Hand Luke type of facility.
Eventually, he gained his freedom and spent years dispensing vigilante justice. That abruptly came to an end with miracle of circumstances.
“In all, Jim has been described as a man with the tenacity of Clint Eastwood, the adrenaline rush of Indiana Jones, the physical feats of a James Bond movie, the psychoanalytical skills of Dr. Phil, the genius of Einstein, and the power of Al Capone. He surrendered it all to a life in Jesus Christ and became a humble minister of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Arnold Pitman’s new book is a thought-provoking and inspiring journey of personal transformation, demonstrating the power of redemption and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Justice or Injustice? You Decide: An Autobiography” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Justice or Injustice? You Decide: An Autobiography,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories