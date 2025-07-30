Douglas Cote’s Newly Released "The Market Paradigm Shift" is a Groundbreaking Guide to Mastering Modern Market Dynamics

“The Market Paradigm Shift: A Transformative Change in Forecasting Markets and Constructing Investment Portfolios” from Christian Faith Publishing author Douglas Cote is a powerful exploration of ten critical themes shaping today’s financial markets. Backed by decades of experience, Cote offers readers a bold and timely new approach to building investment portfolios in the face of unprecedented economic shifts.