Henry T. Rubin’s New Book, "The Third Insurrection," is a Compelling Journey Through Divine Realms as an Uprising Against God by the Forces of Hell Begins
New York, NY, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Henry T. Rubin, who started as a litigator and corporate attorney and now works for not-for-profits and promotes volunteerism helping the disabled, senior citizens, and compromised communities, has completed his most recent book, “The Third Insurrection”: a riveting series that invites readers to embark on a literary journey as Satan plans his latest uprising against God to reclaim Heaven.
“Close your eyes, rub them six times with your right and left index fingers, and utter an incantation I will whisper to you,” writes Rubin. “You now have a pitchfork in your hand, a scabby red tail, and unimaginably bad breath. Yes, you have morphed into Satan the Antichrist. Sadly, your first two insurrections failed miserably, landing you in the depths of Hell. But really, don’t you want to try again? To usurp God and replace the Republic of Heaven with the Monarchy of Hell? After eons probing God’s chinks, you have finally found the answer! Steal God’s best buddy, the Book of Life, in which God inscribes the past and the future during the annual Days of Awe—and wrest control of the cosmos and hide it in a spot God, with all his powers, will be unable to find—the last second before eternity!
“This is just one subplot in a funny picaresque book, a reimagining of the most classic of works, the Bible, along with a wild ride through heaven, Hell, philosophy, morality, and astrophysics (how else would one be able to reach eternity’s gate?), as well as an equally dramatic and surprising ending for our beleaguered protagonist.”
Published by Fulton Books, Henry T. Rubin’s book is inspired by the author's interests in magical realism and religion, as well as his passion for painting and his background in litigation. Expertly paced and brimming with compelling and descriptive world-building, “The Third Insurrection” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Third Insurrection" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
