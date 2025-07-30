M. S. Yansané’s New Book “Raising Firstborn Bainaka” is a Compelling Novel Exploring Justice, Identity, and Resistance in Post-Colonial Guinea Through a Young Boy’s Eyes
New York, NY, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Guinean-born US citizen M. S. Yansané’s writing vocation was catalyzed in 1975 New York City when a United Nations Children's Fund's radio station sponsored and published a series of his work depicting development projects navigating cultural conditions in newly independent West African states. Since then Yansané's career spanned journalism, teaching, and consultancy with international organizations. A retiree from the World Bank, Yansané makes a home in Washington DC, and he is a husband and father to two young adults.
“In 1958, ten-year old Sorie was unaware of his father’s status as a wealthy farmer whose footsteps he was meant to walk; unaware also that social unrests that reel the country were the result of a call for political independence From France. Lastly, he was unaware of a burning secret motivation to avenge his mother from the scars of polygamy and bring justice to loyal allies like Saixusorie, Botelai, Baraka and a host of labourers who worked for his father. He Sorie was the promise of justice for those members of his family who expected the advent of peace and justice in a society crippled by its triple heritage—Islam, Christianity and colonialism and now a revolution triggered by President Sékou Touré.
The task requires Sorie and his peers to engage in educating themselves in order to establish both their own identity as individuals and the identity of the young People’s State of Guinea amid nations. However, as he acquires more formal French education while coming off age Sorie fed more on stories depicting daring feats of adventure involving those of his peers who attempt to evade President Sékou Touré’s efforts to get Guineans to think in one and the same brain—that of President Sékou Touré—who was busy herding a helpless population of housewives, masons, electricians, plumbers, doctors, teachers, and farmers to embrace his revolutionary project of social engineering called Revolution? Will Sorie follow Sékou Touré’s revolution or find ways to Paris through Dakar or Abidjan?
Published by Fulton Books, M. S. Yansané’s book is not only a tale of growth and resistance but a reflection on post-independence African identity and the human cost of independence. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Raising Firstborn Bainaka” is sure to captivate readers, making it a must-read for those interested in African history, post-colonial literature, and the universal story of hoping for a brighter future. Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Raising Firstborn Bainaka” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
