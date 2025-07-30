Anthony (Phil) Philip’s New Book, “There is a Cure for Alcoholism: It Is Easy and Painless,” is a Thought-Provoking Memoir Offering a Path Forward in Curing Alcoholism
New York, NY, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anthony (Phil) Philip has completed his most recent book, “There is a Cure for Alcoholism: It Is Easy and Painless”: an engaging account that reveals how the author found a way to overcome his addiction to alcohol, sharing these steps for others seeking to find a way to live a sober and clean life.
“I wrote this book about my journey with alcoholism with only one thing in mind: TO HELP YOU,” writes Phil. “This is a work of genuine concern, love, and hope for all who suffer from alcohol’s deadly grip.
“My only goal is to ensure that your journey from alcoholic to sobriety will be as easy and painless as my journey wound up being (once I was able to figure out the cheat code).
“When you finish this book, it is my firm belief that you will be CURED of alcoholism easily and forever.
“But bear in mind! You must want to quit. And you must understand and agree with the experience that I will share with you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anthony (Phil) Philip’s book reveals the author’s journey through the torment of alcoholism for readers to not only relate to and understand, but to also offer a ray of hope in the darkness. Deeply personal and candid, “There is a Cure for Alcoholism” provides readers with a new way of approaching their alcoholism, and the steps they can take to truly live free from the chains of addiction that bind them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “There is a Cure for Alcoholism: It Is Easy and Painless” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“I wrote this book about my journey with alcoholism with only one thing in mind: TO HELP YOU,” writes Phil. “This is a work of genuine concern, love, and hope for all who suffer from alcohol’s deadly grip.
“My only goal is to ensure that your journey from alcoholic to sobriety will be as easy and painless as my journey wound up being (once I was able to figure out the cheat code).
“When you finish this book, it is my firm belief that you will be CURED of alcoholism easily and forever.
“But bear in mind! You must want to quit. And you must understand and agree with the experience that I will share with you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anthony (Phil) Philip’s book reveals the author’s journey through the torment of alcoholism for readers to not only relate to and understand, but to also offer a ray of hope in the darkness. Deeply personal and candid, “There is a Cure for Alcoholism” provides readers with a new way of approaching their alcoholism, and the steps they can take to truly live free from the chains of addiction that bind them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “There is a Cure for Alcoholism: It Is Easy and Painless” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories