Author Adam Neblett’s New Book, "Ben and Maci Go Head-to-Head," is a Captivating Tale of a Dog Named Ben Who Must Learn to Become Friends with His Family’s New Baby, Maci

Recent release “Ben and Maci Go Head-to-Head” from Newman Springs Publishing author Adam Neblett is a riveting tale that centers around Ben, a lovable family dog whose world is upended when his human parents bring home a new baby girl. Despite initial misunderstandings, Ben and Maci find a way to get along, and soon become the best of friends.