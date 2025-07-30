Author Adam Neblett’s New Book, "Ben and Maci Go Head-to-Head," is a Captivating Tale of a Dog Named Ben Who Must Learn to Become Friends with His Family’s New Baby, Maci
Recent release “Ben and Maci Go Head-to-Head” from Newman Springs Publishing author Adam Neblett is a riveting tale that centers around Ben, a lovable family dog whose world is upended when his human parents bring home a new baby girl. Despite initial misunderstandings, Ben and Maci find a way to get along, and soon become the best of friends.
Elk Grove, CA, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adam Neblett has completed his new book, “Ben and Maci Go Head-to-Head”: a heartfelt story of the bond between a family dog and a young girl that develops after initial misunderstandings and animosity.
In “Ben and Maci Go Head-to-Head,” readers are introduced to Ben, a loveable dog who enjoys spending his days with his human parents. But when they bring home a baby girl named Maci, Ben’s world is thrown into chaos as he must learn to get along with the baby.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Adam Neblett’s engaging tale is inspired by true events, and dedicated to Ben who passed away in 2021. With valuable lessons on love, acceptance, and understanding, “Ben and Maci Go Head-to-Head” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library, inviting readers of all ages to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Ben and Maci Go Head-to-Head” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “Ben and Maci Go Head-to-Head,” readers are introduced to Ben, a loveable dog who enjoys spending his days with his human parents. But when they bring home a baby girl named Maci, Ben’s world is thrown into chaos as he must learn to get along with the baby.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Adam Neblett’s engaging tale is inspired by true events, and dedicated to Ben who passed away in 2021. With valuable lessons on love, acceptance, and understanding, “Ben and Maci Go Head-to-Head” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library, inviting readers of all ages to revisit this delightful story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Ben and Maci Go Head-to-Head” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories