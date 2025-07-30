Author Marnie Eidsvik’s new book, “Marty the Man Eater: The Tale of the Littlest Lion,” is a riveting story of a young mountain lion’s search for his missing father
Recent release “Marty the Man Eater: The Tale of the Littlest Lion” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marnie Eidsvik is a captivating tale that centers around Marty, a young mountain lion who decides to leave his home. Aided by new allies, Marty begins a search for answers concerning his father’s disappearance one year prior.
Clovis, CA, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marnie Eidsvik, who currently lives in Belize with her husband, Gregg, and their Maltipoo, Zoe, has completed her new book, “Marty the Man Eater: The Tale of the Littlest Lion”: a stirring tale of a young mountain lion’s journey to find his missing father.
“Marty, a young Mountain Lion that does not eat meat, is a bit of a ‘troubled teenager,’” writes Eidsvik. “One evening, he has a disagreement with his mother and is sent to his room without dinner. To make matters worse, his sister makes fun of his inability to ‘live in the jungle’ without food. Now hungry and mad, Marty decides he will run away to show his family he can live in the wild.
“Under the light of a full moon, he makes a dash for the creek. Marty’s father went for a walk down this very creek one year ago and never returned. The young hungry lion makes a brave decision to find out what really happened to his father. His adventure begins as he sets off on a quest for answers. Unlikely individuals form friendships while uncovering the truth about Marty’s father. The search for answers quickly turns into a rescue mission that takes the new friends to the most breathtaking and treacherous land they have ever seen.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marnie Eidsvik’s enthralling tale is sure to leave readers spellbound as they follow along on this thrilling journey of mystery and excitement as Marty embarks on a life changing adventure that just might help to reunite his family once more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Marty the Man Eater: The Tale of the Littlest Lion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
