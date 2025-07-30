Author Tehani Foreman’s New Book, "Longing Hearts: A Heartbreaking Tale," Follows Two Anonymous Individuals Who Meet by Chance in a Mysterious Forest and Fall in Love
Recent release “Longing Hearts: A Heartbreaking Tale” from Page Publishing author Tehani Foreman is a compelling and rapturous love story set against the natural beauty hidden within the new couple’s surroundings.
Lewis Center, OH, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tehani Foreman, a young novice author who lives in Lewis Center, Ohio, has completed her new book, “Longing Hearts: A Heartbreaking Tale”: a captivating romance that centers on two anonymous individuals who face obstacles including a questionable friendship and a complicated mother-daughter bond.
Author Tehani Foreman is a third-year college student at Otterbein University studying Allied Health. As a young author who has recently experienced mishaps, she has written a few romance books on relationships to help readers better understand how complex relationships can be. Longing Hearts is the first book she wrote and the only one where the whole scenario is made up. However, her other books, “Followed My Heart” and “Unforgettable Past,” are based on a true story.
Foreman writes, “In a time long past, nestled within a quaint village enveloped by the verdant embrace of a lush forest, two souls found themselves intertwined in a vibrant and enchanting romantic entanglement. The sun, a golden orb, filtered through the canopy of ancient trees, casting dappled light upon their clandestine meetings. The air, heavy with the fragrance of wildflowers and pine, and the symphony of birdsong, a sweet melody, provided the soundtrack to their whispered confessions. Despite their names remaining a mystery to each other, their love was as profound and captivating as the woods surrounding them, their hearts beating in time with the rhythm of nature itself.”
She continues, “The serendipitous encounter unfolded on a warm summer afternoon, the sun’s rays weaving a tapestry of dappled patterns through the leafy canopy. A figure, a magnificent young woman draped in a flowing white dress, was gracefully exploring the tranquil woodland near her secluded abode. Simultaneously, a mysterious and captivating stranger, his presence commanding the very air around him, serendipitously crossed her path. In that fleeting moment, their eyes locked, and an indescribable connection sparked, heralding the beginning of a bond that would profoundly and inevitably alter the trajectory of their lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tehani Foreman’s riveting tale brings readers along as time passes and the couple’s relationship takes a turn, leaving time for some tough decisions to be made.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Longing Hearts: A Heartbreaking Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
