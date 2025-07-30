Author Jerral U Wynn’s New Book, "Forfeit," is a Gripping Drama That Centers Around a Young Man Who Must Decide His Future When His Drug Lord Twin Brother is Killed

Recent release “Forfeit” from Page Publishing author Jerral U Wynn is a compelling tale that centers around twin brothers Steph and Stephen, who take vastly different paths in life. After Steph, who has become a drug lord, is murdered, Stephen is faced with the choice of staying with his football career or giving it all up in order to avenge his brother’s death.