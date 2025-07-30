Author Jerral U Wynn’s New Book, "Forfeit," is a Gripping Drama That Centers Around a Young Man Who Must Decide His Future When His Drug Lord Twin Brother is Killed
Recent release “Forfeit” from Page Publishing author Jerral U Wynn is a compelling tale that centers around twin brothers Steph and Stephen, who take vastly different paths in life. After Steph, who has become a drug lord, is murdered, Stephen is faced with the choice of staying with his football career or giving it all up in order to avenge his brother’s death.
Naugatuck, CT, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jerral U Wynn has completed his new book, “Forfeit”: a riveting novel that follows twin brothers whose lives diverge down two different lifestyles, with one pursuing a career in football and the other becoming a drug lord in his community that meets his untimely end.
“The twins had one dream - play football and get drafted,” writes Wynn. “Unfortunately, growing up in the Ville housing projects in Bridgeport wasn’t that easy. Being surrounded by drugs, money, and temptation, Steph couldn’t avoid the fast life. He got sucked in while his twin brother, Stephen, continued to pursue his football career.
“Swift and Saveer, who controlled the drugs coming in and out of the Ville, felt betrayed when they learned that Steph decided to work for the Opps.
“Becoming his own boss from the work he put in, Steph was now in a position to put Swift and Saveer out of business. From a high school football star to a well-respected drug lord, the game was all his.
“Then, after the death of his twin brother, will Stephen continue his career in football? Or will he forfeit the game to avenge his brother’s death and take over his empire? Stay tuned…”
Published by Page Publishing, Jerral U Wynn’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Stephen’s difficult road to either stay on his path to success or succumb to the pressures of his hometown and continue his brother’s drug ring empire. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Forfeit” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound and eager for more for long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Forfeit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
