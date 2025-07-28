JewelRide Announces 3rd Annual JewelRide Classic Golf Event to Benefit Zimbabwean Youth Education

JewelRide announces its 3rd Annual Classic, a golf tournament benefiting youth of Zimbabwe. This event, on August 9 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, supports disadvantaged children in Zimbabwe by funding their education. JewelRide will match all proceeds to double student sponsorships. The day includes golf, dinner, awards, and a live auction. Register individually, as a team, or explore sponsorship opportunities.