JewelRide Announces 3rd Annual JewelRide Classic Golf Event to Benefit Zimbabwean Youth Education
JewelRide announces its 3rd Annual Classic, a golf tournament benefiting youth of Zimbabwe. This event, on August 9 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, supports disadvantaged children in Zimbabwe by funding their education. JewelRide will match all proceeds to double student sponsorships. The day includes golf, dinner, awards, and a live auction. Register individually, as a team, or explore sponsorship opportunities.
Alton, IL, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JewelRide will host its 3rd Annual JewelRide Classic, a community golf tournament aimed at raising funds to provide primary and secondary education for disadvantaged children in Zimbabwe.
The tournament supports efforts to ensure children in Zimbabwe, where free schooling is not available, have the opportunity to attend school. Sponsoring one child for an entire school year, which includes tuition, uniform, books, and supplies, costs $250. Last year, the tournament's success resulted in 63 student sponsorships, an increase from 30 in the previous year. This year's objective is to double the number of sponsored students.
JewelRide will match 100% of all proceeds raised through the JewelRide Classic.
Jennifer Bagwell, VP Sales and Marketing for JewelRide, stated, "The 3rd Annual JewelRide Classic represents a community effort to provide educational opportunities in Zimbabwe. The funds raised directly support schooling for children who would otherwise lack access to education."
About JewelRide: JewelRide provides non-emergency medical transportation services in the St. Louis and Metro East IL areas. Services include transport for routine appointments, specialized treatments, senior transport, prescription pickups, and assisted living transfers. The company has completed over 300,000 rides and serves more than 19 counties.
Jennifer Bagwell
618-250-4771
jewelride.com/
VP Sales and Marketing
