RevUp Dental Achieves 10x Increase in New Dental Patients Volume for Through Staff Training and Strategic Marketing

RevUp Dental helped a dental practice increase new patient bookings from 9 to over 90 per month in under two years. By combining targeted digital marketing with front desk staff training, the practice achieved consistent 65–70% conversion rates and outperformed competitors while spending less on ads. The results are detailed in RevUp Dental’s new case study, showcasing how aligning marketing with internal systems drives sustainable practice growth.