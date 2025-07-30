RevUp Dental Achieves 10x Increase in New Dental Patients Volume for Through Staff Training and Strategic Marketing
RevUp Dental helped a dental practice increase new patient bookings from 9 to over 90 per month in under two years. By combining targeted digital marketing with front desk staff training, the practice achieved consistent 65–70% conversion rates and outperformed competitors while spending less on ads. The results are detailed in RevUp Dental’s new case study, showcasing how aligning marketing with internal systems drives sustainable practice growth.
Ontario, Canada, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RevUp Dental, a leading dental marketing agency serving practices across Canada and the U.S., has announced exceptional growth results for one of its partner clinics: a tenfold increase in average monthly new patient bookings over a 22-month period.
The practice, which previously averaged just 9 new patients per month, now consistently books over 90 new patients monthly. This remarkable transformation is the result of RevUp Dental’s unique blend of staff training and data-driven marketing strategies.
“This isn’t just about running more ads or increasing ad spend,” said Nick Fotache, CEO of RevUp Dental. “We’ve shown that when you train a dental team to handle calls effectively, every marketing dollar works harder. It’s the missing link most practices ignore.”
Unlike traditional marketing firms that focus solely on advertising, RevUp Dental takes a different approach. Their strategy combines front desk call-handling training, digital marketing and proprietary AI-powered software to deliver predictable, scalable results.
This integrated approach ensures that every lead generated is effectively converted into a booked appointment—maximizing ROI and driving sustainable growth for dental practices in US and Canada.
Key Results:
Patient Growth: From 9 to 90+ new patients per month
Conversion Consistency: Maintained a 65–70% call conversion rate, reducing month-to-month volatility
Cost Efficiency: Outperformed competitors while operating on a smaller ad budget
These results are detailed in RevUp Dental’s latest case study, Staff Training vs. Dental Marketing, which compares the impact of a marketing-only strategy with one that combines marketing and internal team development.
“Sustainable growth in dentistry doesn’t come from ads alone,” Nick added. “It’s about aligning marketing with your internal systems—so every phone call becomes a new patient.”
Dentists interested in replicating these results can book a demo call with the RevUp Dental team.
