Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Monroe, Georgia
Monroe, GA, July 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Self Storage Monroe proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 1110 North Broad Street, Monroe, Georgia 30656. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 647 units totaling 89,525 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled, non-climate-controlled, and parking unit options to the local communities of Carolina Bold Springs, Walnut Grove, and Bold Springs.
Monroe OZ Partners LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of July 21, 2025.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 1110 North Broad Street, Monroe, Georgia 30656, contact our office at 229-629-6277, or email us at monroe@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute operates in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of the United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
