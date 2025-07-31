Author Zandra Debnam Lee’s New Book, "The Red Truck: Memories of a Country Girl," is a Poignant Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Upbringing in Rural North Carolina
Recent release “The Red Truck: Memories of a Country Girl” from Page Publishing author Zandra Debnam Lee is a stirring autobiographical account that invites readers to follow alongside the author as she recounts her childhood and the struggles she faced as a young Black girl growing up in rural North Carolina, as well as the love her family shared, as well as their faith and hard work.
Norfolk, VA, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zandra Debnam Lee has completed her new book, “The Red Truck: Memories of a Country Girl”: a heartfelt and compelling memoir that centers around the author’s childhood in rural North Carolina, documenting the trials and triumphs she and her family experienced along the way.
Author Zandra Debnam Lee is a retired nursing home administrator living in Norfolk, Virginia. She is married with three adult sons and is a proud grandmother. The author loves to write, sing, draw, and paint. She is also a woman of God and believes in treating others the way you want to be treated.
“This is an inspirational coming-of-age story of a young Black girl growing up in rural North Carolina,” writes Lee. “The story emphasizes the love of family, hard work, and the love of God. [I have] opened [my] diary and [am] allowing the readers to digest every image from [my] memories.”
Published by Page Publishing, Zandra Debnam Lee’s engaging story will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s journey to navigate the struggles of adolescence and ultimately carving out her own path in life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Red Truck” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Red Truck: Memories of a Country Girl” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
