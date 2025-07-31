Author Zandra Debnam Lee’s New Book, "The Red Truck: Memories of a Country Girl," is a Poignant Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Upbringing in Rural North Carolina

Recent release “The Red Truck: Memories of a Country Girl” from Page Publishing author Zandra Debnam Lee is a stirring autobiographical account that invites readers to follow alongside the author as she recounts her childhood and the struggles she faced as a young Black girl growing up in rural North Carolina, as well as the love her family shared, as well as their faith and hard work.