Author Altha Fugett’s New Book, “Diver's Places: James 1:2. Count it all joy when you fall into diver’s temptations,” Follows Three Young Girls on Different Paths in Life
Recent release “Diver's Places: James 1:2. Count it all joy when you fall into diver’s temptations” from Page Publishing author Altha Fugett is a compelling tale that centers around Gayla, Linda, and Sarah, three young girls who were raised with the same values but had vastly different dreams for their lives that leads them in different directions as they navigate the world around them.
Anna, TX, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Altha Fugett, a wife, mother, and evangelist who currently resides in Texas with her family, has completed her new book, “Diver's Places: James 1:2. Count it all joy when you fall into diver’s temptations”: a stirring novel of three young girls and friends raised in the same community who discover their own individual paths in life, revealing how their similar upbringings impacted them on an individual level.
“‘Diver’s Places’ is a story of three young girls brought up with the same values and how those values influenced each of them and, in pursuit of their dreams, took them each to separate, diverse places,” writes Fugett. “Filled with desires, hurts, and unanswered questions, they come to terms with who they truly are.”
Published by Page Publishing, Altha Fugett’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Gayla, Linda, and Sarah’s individual journeys through life while pursuing their goals and dreams to discover their place in the world. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Diver’s Places” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Diver's Places: James 1:2. Count it all joy when you fall into diver’s temptations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
