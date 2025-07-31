Author Altha Fugett’s New Book, “Diver's Places: James 1:2. Count it all joy when you fall into diver’s temptations,” Follows Three Young Girls on Different Paths in Life

Recent release “Diver's Places: James 1:2. Count it all joy when you fall into diver’s temptations” from Page Publishing author Altha Fugett is a compelling tale that centers around Gayla, Linda, and Sarah, three young girls who were raised with the same values but had vastly different dreams for their lives that leads them in different directions as they navigate the world around them.