Author Debra Rudolph’s New Book, “Castle Lochwind: Savage Bloodline, Once Upon A Time...,” Follows the Lord of Castle Lochwind as a Supernatural Storm Begins Brewing

Recent release “Castle Lochwind: Savage Bloodline, Once Upon A Time...” from Page Publishing author Debra Rudolph is a compelling fantasy novel that centers around Aaron, who has now become Lord of Castle Lochwind following the death of his father. But when a supernatural storm begins to develop, Aaron will need the help of his stepbrother to quell the oncoming danger that is about to arise.