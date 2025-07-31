Author Debra Rudolph’s New Book, “Castle Lochwind: Savage Bloodline, Once Upon A Time...,” Follows the Lord of Castle Lochwind as a Supernatural Storm Begins Brewing
Recent release “Castle Lochwind: Savage Bloodline, Once Upon A Time...” from Page Publishing author Debra Rudolph is a compelling fantasy novel that centers around Aaron, who has now become Lord of Castle Lochwind following the death of his father. But when a supernatural storm begins to develop, Aaron will need the help of his stepbrother to quell the oncoming danger that is about to arise.
Harrisburg, PA, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Debra Rudolph, who lives in a small, historic town in Pennsylvania and has a lifelong love of researching ancient civilizations, mysteries, and folklore, has completed her new book, “Castle Lochwind: Savage Bloodline, Once Upon A Time...”: a gripping tale of mythical folklore and supernatural dangers as the new Lord of Castle Lochwind must prepare for the onslaught of the nocturne sirens.
“Joshua Savage’s son Aaron, who is now twenty-six years old, is now the Lord of Castle Lochwind,” writes Rudolph. “Supernatural activity has been quiet since the death of his father, and Aaron is now a handsome man, much like his father.
“That, however, is about to change! An unusual storm developed over the north lawn, specifically over the pond, with a marble statue of the lovely Lybr’anna. Being just the beginning, Aaron and Collin prepare for the worst by calling his stepbrother Daniel, who is an immortal shifter and Professor at Bane Academy in the Carpathian Mountains of Transylvania, Romania.
“The pond has held a dark secret for centuries, and soon, a faction of the nocturne sirens, who have a grudge to settle, will release their wrath.”
Published by Page Publishing, Debra Rudolph’s enthralling tale will captivate readers and fans of the folklore genre, leaving them eager for the next installment in the author’s epic fantasy series. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Castle Lochwind: Savage Bloodline, Once Upon A Time...” will keep the pages turning, keeping readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Castle Lochwind: Savage Bloodline, Once Upon A Time...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Joshua Savage’s son Aaron, who is now twenty-six years old, is now the Lord of Castle Lochwind,” writes Rudolph. “Supernatural activity has been quiet since the death of his father, and Aaron is now a handsome man, much like his father.
“That, however, is about to change! An unusual storm developed over the north lawn, specifically over the pond, with a marble statue of the lovely Lybr’anna. Being just the beginning, Aaron and Collin prepare for the worst by calling his stepbrother Daniel, who is an immortal shifter and Professor at Bane Academy in the Carpathian Mountains of Transylvania, Romania.
“The pond has held a dark secret for centuries, and soon, a faction of the nocturne sirens, who have a grudge to settle, will release their wrath.”
Published by Page Publishing, Debra Rudolph’s enthralling tale will captivate readers and fans of the folklore genre, leaving them eager for the next installment in the author’s epic fantasy series. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Castle Lochwind: Savage Bloodline, Once Upon A Time...” will keep the pages turning, keeping readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Castle Lochwind: Savage Bloodline, Once Upon A Time...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories