Author Jimmy Runeberg’s new book “My ‘Reality’” is a powerful collection of stories recounting the author’s struggles and trials he endured throughout his life.
Recent release “My ‘Reality’” from Page Publishing author Jimmy Runeberg is a compelling and thought-provoking autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along as the author recounts various moments from his life. From challenges and roadblocks to eventual triumph, Runeberg shares each story with the hope of inspiring others who have faced similar struggles.
Norwalk, OH, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Runeberg has completed his new book, “My ‘Reality’”: a stirring collection of tales from the author’s journey that have come to define him, revealing the challenges and successes that make up his life story.
“A bipolar schizophrenic tells his story,” writes Runeberg. “Don’t think of this as a mystery. For what lies within may just be a gateway to getting lost, perhaps even a road map to psychosis.
“Enter at your own risk. See you on the inside.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jimmy Runeberg’s enthralling series weaves an emotional tapestry of the author’s past that is sure to connect with readers from all walks of life, keeping the pages turning through this deeply personal and emotionally candid account.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “My ‘Reality’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
