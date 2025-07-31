Author Dominique Naar’s New Book, “Why Can't We Be Friends?” Explores How Empathy and Understanding May be the Only Path Forward for Peace in the Middle East Conflict
Recent release “Why Can't We Be Friends?” from Covenant Books author Dominique Naar is an insightful and eye-opening discussion about the conflict between Israel and Palestine, revealing how focusing on the humanity of the people on both sides, and a shared understanding and empathy towards each other, could be the key to lasting peace and an end to the strife.
Atlanta, GA, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dominique Naar, a seasoned professional in the health-care industry who has dedicated his life to the service and well-being of others, has completed his new book, “Why Can't We Be Friends?”: an enlightening look at the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, revealing how a path forward in peace must require understanding and forgiveness.
With an MBA specializing in Health Care Management from Western Governors University, author Dominique Naar combines his extensive knowledge of the health sector with a deep understanding of human connections. Throughout his career, he has witnessed the transformative power of friendship, love, and forgiveness in both his professional and personal life. The author’s insights are drawn from years of experience, enriched by the interactions and relationships he has nurtured.
“Why Can’t We Be Friends?” is a thought-provoking exploration of one of the most enduring conflicts in modern history—the strife between Israelis and Palestinians. Inspired by the centuries-old family feud rooted in the heart of the Middle East, this book delves deep into the complexities of this long-standing dispute. Through a lens of compassion and understanding, the author argues that the path to peace lies in friendship, love, and forgiveness.
“Although I am not a professional writer or historian, I have drafted this document out of my genuine passion for history,” writes Naar. “Specifically, I am interested in the history intertwined with personal faith. I have gathered information from various sources, from formal education to sacred scripture and insights from my life experiences. I approach this topic with great care, a deep respect for the subject matter, and a desire for understanding.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dominique Naar’s new book challenges readers to look beyond entrenched positions and envisions a future where empathy and human connection can heal generations of division. More than providing a historical account of the conflict, “Why Can't We Be Friends?” is a must-read for anyone who wants to learn how to bridge differences through human connection.
Readers can purchase “Why Can't We Be Friends?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
