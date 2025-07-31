Author Dominique Naar’s New Book, “Why Can't We Be Friends?” Explores How Empathy and Understanding May be the Only Path Forward for Peace in the Middle East Conflict

Recent release “Why Can't We Be Friends?” from Covenant Books author Dominique Naar is an insightful and eye-opening discussion about the conflict between Israel and Palestine, revealing how focusing on the humanity of the people on both sides, and a shared understanding and empathy towards each other, could be the key to lasting peace and an end to the strife.