Author Courtney Jean Foulk’s New Book, "A Beautiful Lie," is a Powerful Collection of Poems That Explores One Woman’s Journey to Accept Hardship and Loss in Life
Recent release “A Beautiful Lie” from Covenant Books author Courtney Jean Foulk is a stirring and heartfelt series of poems that explores a woman’s journey to come to terms with hardship and loss, offering a candid and poignant look at her emotional struggles while navigating this difficult path she must undergo.
Slatington, PA, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Courtney Jean Foulk, who attended Kutztown University, completing minors in child psychology and fine arts, has completed her new book, “A Beautiful Lie”: an emotionally raw and honest collection of poems exploring a woman’s path towards accepting and living with the struggles and losses she faces in life.
“‘And They Dared to Call It Peace’ is the sequel to ‘A Beautiful Lie,’” shares Foulk. “While ‘A Beautiful Lie’ was a coming-of-age story targeted at teens and preteens, ‘And They Dared to Call It Peace’ is a grown woman’s desperation at coming to terms with hardship and loss.
“This momentary lapse of reason has been going on for years.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Courtney Jean Foulk’s new book is a captivating series that is sure to connect with readers from all walks of life as Foulk shares this resonant and thought-provoking account.
Deeply personal and engaging, “A Beautiful Lie” weaves an intricate tapestry of the truths and ugliness of the human experience, as well as the beauty and strength that can be found in hardship.
Readers can purchase “A Beautiful Lie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
