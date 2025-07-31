Donald Sykes’s New Book, "Pig Tales," is a Riveting Collection of True Stories That Explores the Author’s Time as a Small-Town Police Officer During the Eighties
Algonquin, IL, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Donald Sykes, a former small-town police officer who later took a position with Homeland Security, has completed his most recent book, “Pig Tales”: an engaging and thought-provoking memoir that centers around the author’s time as a police officer, exploring the struggles and triumphs he faced throughout his time on the force and the lessons learned along the way.
“The book goes on to describe [my] trials and tribulations in the eighties when police work was a sought-after occupation,” writes Sykes. “People with educated backgrounds from other fields had been laid off and sought a guaranteed income with little chance of being involved with cutbacks. A new young person with little or no experience stood a scant chance of landing a job. Often four hundred people would show up to a candidate selection process.
“In the end, smaller towns proved easier. It was not what you knew but who you knew and how much you were willing to take monetarily. In the end, a small town of five thousand people was selected Bordered by a much larger community. Thirty thousand vehicles a day passed through this community on an average Monday through Friday, and with them brought just about anything. There were seven bars and two churches. The downtown architecture almost matched the people inside the buildings.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donald Sykes’s book will invite readers to explore what the true life of a small-town police officer is like, revealing the highs and lows that working in law enforcement can offer.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Pig Tales” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The book goes on to describe [my] trials and tribulations in the eighties when police work was a sought-after occupation,” writes Sykes. “People with educated backgrounds from other fields had been laid off and sought a guaranteed income with little chance of being involved with cutbacks. A new young person with little or no experience stood a scant chance of landing a job. Often four hundred people would show up to a candidate selection process.
“In the end, smaller towns proved easier. It was not what you knew but who you knew and how much you were willing to take monetarily. In the end, a small town of five thousand people was selected Bordered by a much larger community. Thirty thousand vehicles a day passed through this community on an average Monday through Friday, and with them brought just about anything. There were seven bars and two churches. The downtown architecture almost matched the people inside the buildings.”
Published by Fulton Books, Donald Sykes’s book will invite readers to explore what the true life of a small-town police officer is like, revealing the highs and lows that working in law enforcement can offer.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Pig Tales” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories