Jack Richards’s New Book, "Dormant Enhancement," is a Powerful Look at the Possible Outcomes if Society Does Not Work to Protect Its Most Basic Freedoms
Gilroy, CA, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jack Richards, a former educator and loving father and grandfather who resides with his wife in Northern California, has completed his most recent book, “Dormant Enhancement”: a stirring political thriller that follows one woman’s attempts to fight for her and her son’s freedom in a world where the political elites have taken complete control over society.
“‘Dormant Enhancement’ is a cautionary tale about what can happen to a society if we don’t hold sacred our basic freedoms,” shares Richards. “It asks the question; how much personal sovereignty are we willing to sacrifice to maintain domestic tranquility?
“The story is a futuristic thriller that exposes the power elite as they work to gain full control over our society. When Sharon fights to keep her son out of the system she makes a discovery that puts her life and the lives of those she loves in danger.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jack Richards’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page, offering a powerful wakeup call to the importance of remaining ever vigilant and protective of society’s basic freedoms before they are taken away due to societal complacency.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Dormant Enhancement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
