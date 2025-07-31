L.T. Willow’s Newly Released "The Captives" is a Gripping Tale of Faith, Courage, and Survival

“The Captives” from Christian Faith Publishing author L.T. Willow is a riveting narrative that explores the power of prayer, the resilience of the human spirit, and the enduring hope for redemption in the face of unimaginable adversity. Through the intertwined stories of prayer partners, captives, and a community grappling with evil, Willow delves into themes of faith, friendship, and the relentless pursuit of freedom amidst darkness.