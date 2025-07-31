L.T. Willow’s Newly Released "The Captives" is a Gripping Tale of Faith, Courage, and Survival
“The Captives” from Christian Faith Publishing author L.T. Willow is a riveting narrative that explores the power of prayer, the resilience of the human spirit, and the enduring hope for redemption in the face of unimaginable adversity. Through the intertwined stories of prayer partners, captives, and a community grappling with evil, Willow delves into themes of faith, friendship, and the relentless pursuit of freedom amidst darkness.
New York, NY, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Captives,” a compelling novel that weaves together the lives of individuals bound by fate, faith, and the quest for freedom, is the creation of published author, L.T. Willow.
L.T. Willow shares, “Brooke and Heather had been prayer partners for over twenty-five years. They had each been awakened during the early hours of the morning and urged to pray. They just knew that young women with blonde hair and blue eyes were in danger, and the Lord needed them to pray. After several months of praying, they were urged to go to a small mountain town in Northern Kentucky to meet together to do battle against the forces of darkness.
“Deb surveyed her regulars in the Café, reminding herself that God had told her that the late-night praying was not in vain. The answers to her prayers were on the way. Looking around at her friends and neighbors eating and laughing together, she wondered if any of them could be responsible for the burden that she had been fervently praying about. Could anyone she knows be capable of this degree of evil?
“As far as the eye could see, there was nothing but forest. Lauren shivered and looked at her fellow captives. In all, there were seven, including her daughter, who was only six. As she and the other girls sat quietly on the grassy knoll eating their lunch, her mind wandered back to the events that had transpired, which had led to herself and her daughter being in this predicament.
“'Get back to it, ladies!' Red’s bellowing brought her back to the unpleasant reality of being held captive here, with seemingly no way of escape or anyone to help them.
“Would her faith endure?
“Would they ever know the sweet taste of freedom again?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L.T. Willow’s new book is a testament to L.T. Willow’s talent for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers long after the final page is turned.
Consumers can purchase “The Captives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Captives,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
