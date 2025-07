Dawn Wheeler’s Newly Released "Maximillion Mouse and the Coat Adventure" is a Charming Tale of Curiosity, Creativity, and Courage for Young Readers

Mount Upton, NY, July 31, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “Maximillion Mouse and the Coat Adventure”: a delightful and imaginative journey perfect for early readers and families to enjoy together. “Maximillion Mouse and the Coat Adventure” is the creation of published author, Dawn Wheeler, a dedicated educator, parent, and nature enthusiast.Wheeler shares, “Maximillion Mouse and the Coat Adventure is a fun story filled with adventure and imagination. Max experiences new and unusual things where he uses his creative mind to solve problems. This story is sure to delight both children and adults.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dawn Wheeler’s new book brings to life an adorable character whose inventive spirit and cheerful determination make for an entertaining and uplifting read. Young readers will be inspired by Max’s ability to turn unexpected challenges into exciting opportunities.Consumers can purchase “Maximillion Mouse and the Coat Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Maximillion Mouse and the Coat Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.