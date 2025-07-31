Bonnie Lee Taylor’s Newly Released "My Rose" is an Inspiring Journey of Faith, Healing, and Personal Transformation
“My Rose” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bonnie Lee Taylor is a deeply personal and faith-driven memoir that shares her struggles and victories in overcoming emotional eating, finding healing, and growing spiritually.
Hopkinsville, KY, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Rose”: a powerful and heartfelt account of faith, perseverance, and the journey to healing. “My Rose” is the creation of published author, Bonnie Lee Taylor, a dedicated wife, mother of four, and grandmother of eight who has co-pastored My Father’s House Church with her husband, Bob, for nineteen years.
Taylor shares, “This rose needed 'Son' light, revelation, fertilizer, water, love, help, truth, training, guidance, healing, pruning, and freedom for her to germinate, bud, and become all she was meant to be. Jesus called her My Rose.
“While weight loss looked to be the one obstacle Bonnie would never overcome, with so many emotional opportunities to medicate with food, especially sugar, to her surprise, she learned more about herself than she ever imagined. Starting as a seed, step-by-step she found hope, courage, healing, and deliverance from the pools of pain she was swimming in. Daring to be brave and ask the hard questions, she took the journey to healing from emotional eating and sugar addiction.
“From her experiences, you will find some helpful tools, opportunities, insights and see the healing power of God at work.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Lee Taylor’s new book is a testament to the strength of faith, the power of perseverance, and the incredible journey of overcoming life’s challenges with God’s guidance.
Consumers can purchase “My Rose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Rose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
