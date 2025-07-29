BDPros Strategic Growth Continues: Appointing John Boler as President and Expanding Strategic Business Development Services

Milwaukee-based BDPros, a trusted provider of business development services for B2B companies, has announced the appointment of John Boler as President as part of a broader initiative to scale its operations and service offerings. This marks a significant step forward in the company’s 15-year evolution as it deepens its commitment to driving growth for clients through customized, results-oriented Sales, Marketing, and Operations programs.