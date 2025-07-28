Veteran’s 34-Year-Old Software Quietly Wipes Out $114M in Debt
Veteran-built software ZilchWorks has helped over 16,000 people eliminate $114 million in debt without loans or gimmicks. Founded in 1990 by U.S. Marine Michael Riley, the software offers a simple, proven plan to pay off debt faster using the money people already have. As credit card debt hits record highs, ZilchWorks provides a powerful alternative to the minimum payment trap keeping Americans stuck.
Marstons Mills, MA, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As Americans face mounting credit card debt and rising interest rates, one little-known software solution has quietly helped more than 16,000 people eliminate over $114 million in debt—without taking out new loans or enrolling in high-fee debt relief programs.
Founded by U.S. Marine veteran Michael Riley in 1990, ZilchWorks is a proven debt reduction software that empowers users to take control of their finances with a simple, strategic plan. Unlike other approaches, ZilchWorks doesn’t consolidate debt or require extra money—users pay off debt faster using the money they already have.
“It’s not their fault. The system was designed to keep people in debt—minimum payments, high interest, all of it,” said Riley. “ZilchWorks gives them a clear plan to break free and finally get ahead.”
Originally built as a side project while Riley was stationed at MCAS Cherry Point, ZilchWorks has been quietly evolving for over three decades. Trusted by financial counselors and featured on Good Morning America, the software guides users through a three-step process: enter debt details, generate a personalized payoff plan, and follow it to financial freedom.
“Over the past 34 years, ZilchWorks has helped thousands of people take control, find hope, and finally get ahead,” said Riley. “It’s their courage—and our plan—that makes the difference.”
With consumer credit card debt surpassing $1.1 trillion and interest rates at historic highs, ZilchWorks offers a timely alternative to minimum payments that keep people trapped for decades.
