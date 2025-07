Feasibility.Pro Launches Student Edition - 100% Free, Forever

Toronto, Canada, July 30, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Feasibility.Pro, a leading proptech innovator in financial feasibility modeling, today announced the launch of its Student Edition, a fully featured desktop application now available free forever to university students and faculty. Designed to eliminate the common pain points of spreadsheet-based modeling, Feasibility.Pro Student Edition offers professional-grade tools for NPV, IRR, scenario analysis and reporting—without trial restrictions, subscription fees or credit-card requirements.“We built Feasibility.Pro to streamline complex feasibility studies,” said Noumaan Khan, Co-Founder of Feasibility.Pro. “Our Student Edition gives the next generation of analysts unrestricted access to the same powerful modeling engine our commercial clients use—at zero cost, for life.”Key Features of Feasibility.Pro Student EditionOne-Click Download & Local Install: Rapid setup in under two minutes—no credit card or trial codes.Full Functionality: Instant calculation of NPV, IRR, cash flows and sensitivities across multiple scenarios.Lifetime Academic License: Activate once by verifying an institutional email address; maintain free access throughout one’s academic career and beyond.Self-Serve Resources & Community: Step-by-step video tutorials, comprehensive knowledge-base articles, and a dedicated LinkedIn student group for peer support.Why It MattersUniversity students and researchers often spend hours wrestling with error-prone spreadsheets—debugging broken formulas, managing multiple tabs, and battling version control. Feasibility.Pro Student Edition streamlines every stage of a feasibility study, enabling users to focus on analysis rather than assembly.Availability & RegistrationFeasibility.Pro Student Edition is available immediately at www.download.feasibility.pro. Users simply download the installer, run the setup, and email support(@)feasibility(dot)pro from their .edu or .ac academic address to unlock a lifetime license.About Feasibility.ProFeasibility.Pro is a proptech software company dedicated to simplifying the process of feasibility modeling for real-estate, infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Its flagship desktop application combines a robust calculation engine with templates and reporting tools trusted by industry professionals.