3C Gallery Presents Exhibit ARTISTS / PROOF
The 3C Gallery Collective proudly announces its latest exhibition, “ARTISTS / PROOF,” opening on August 3, 2025, at The Makery Gallery in Downtown Los Angeles. 260 S. Los Angeles Street, Bsmd. CA 90012.
Taking inspiration from the printmaking term *artist’s proof*—a mark of authenticity and pride—this show presents work that embodies personal conviction and creative identity. Each artist explores process, memory, and meaning in their own unique visual language. “These works stand as clear, intentional statements,” says the director of the Collective, “proof of artistry, made visible.”
Featured Artists:
• Catherine Just
• Chung-Ping Cheng
• Erica Martin
• Jonas Yip
• Lori Pond
• Richard S. Chow
• Rollence Patugan
Exhibition Details:
• Los Angeles Makery Gallery SubTerra space – 260 S. Los Angeles St., Basement Level, Little Tokyo, DTLA
• Opening Reception: Sunday, August 3, 2–5 PM (Street parking is free on Sundays)
• DTLA Art Night: Wednesday, August 7, 6–9 PM
• Final Viewing & Art Bash: Saturday, August 30, 3–5 PM
This is a free public event. Join us for an afternoon of dynamic visuals, conversation, and community.
3C Gallery
Richard S. Chow
1-818-856-0699
www.3Cgallery.com
