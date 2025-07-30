Conner Logistics Expands Warehouse Services in Louisville to Meet Surging E-Commerce Demand

Conner Logistics announces the expansion of its warehouse and fulfillment services in Louisville, Kentucky, in response to a 30% surge in regional e-commerce demand since 2020. The company’s advanced solutions provide fast, flexible, and highly accurate inventory management for manufacturers, distributors, and e-commerce brands across the Midwest and South. This move reinforces Louisville’s status as a pivotal logistics hub for national distribution.